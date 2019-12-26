Play

Hill (thumb) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Hill is still recovering from surgery on his broken thumb and hasn't set foot on the practice field this week. It is looking unlikely he'll play Week 17, probably leading to another Darious Williams start. A return Friday would give the 28-year-old a shot, however.

