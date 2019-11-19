Play

Hill registered six tackles, one sack, three pass breakups and one interception during Sunday's 17-7 victory over the Bears.

Continuing to log heavy playing time opposite Jalen Ramsey, Hill made a number of plays for the Rams and his fantasy owners profited handsomely. The Oregon product should continue to serve in a huge role for a Rams team still looking to replace the departed Aqib Talib.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories