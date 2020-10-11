Hill (ankle) has been cleared for Sunday's matchup against Washington, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Coach Sean McVay had expressed optimism regarding HIll's injury status throughout the week, and the 29-year-old will indeed start his fifth game of 2020 after logging limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday. The opposing Washington Football Club has just made a change to Kyle Allen at quarterback, after ranking as a bottom-seven pass offense Weeks 1 through 4 with Dwayne Haskins at the helm.