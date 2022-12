Hill (groin) was unable to participate in the Rams' practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After a lengthy span on the IR dealing with a groin injury before Week 8, Hill is back on the injury report with yet another groin injury. The cornerback managed to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, however he couldn't practice Thursday. If Hill is able to log a full practice before Sunday, the corner should have a good chance to suit up in Week 13.