Rams' Troy Hill: Undergoes surgery, could face 49ers
Hill will undergo surgery to repair his broken thumb Monday and hopes to suit up against San Francisco on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill is targeting a quick turnaround for Saturday's must-win tilt in San Francisco. The 28-year-old has emerged as a key playmaker and starter in Los Angeles' secondary since the team traded Marcus Peters to Baltimore. If Hill were forced to miss any time, the Rams could have to proceed with just Nickell Robey-Coleman and Darious Williams as healthy options at cornerback behind Jalen Ramsey.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...