Hill will undergo surgery to repair his broken thumb Monday and hopes to suit up against San Francisco on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hill is targeting a quick turnaround for Saturday's must-win tilt in San Francisco. The 28-year-old has emerged as a key playmaker and starter in Los Angeles' secondary since the team traded Marcus Peters to Baltimore. If Hill were forced to miss any time, the Rams could have to proceed with just Nickell Robey-Coleman and Darious Williams as healthy options at cornerback behind Jalen Ramsey.