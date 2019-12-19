Play

Hill (thumb) has been ruled out Saturday's game against the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Hill just had surgery on his broken thumb on Monday, so playing in an NFL game less than a week later was a tall order, especially after the Oregon product had been unable to practice at all during the week. Darious Williams will get the start instead.

