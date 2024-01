Reeder (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Reeder sustained a knee injury during Los Angeles' regular-season finale and despite a week of practice that included two DNPs, he's got a chance to play Sunday. If the 29-year-old can't suit up for the Rams' wild-card outing, expect Jake Hummel to see increased work as the team's top reserve inside linebacker.