Reeder played 300 defensive and 306 special-teams snaps this season and recorded 58 tackles (36 solo).

The undrafted free agent carved out a meaningful role with the Rams this season and received consistent defensive snaps in the linebacker rotation. Reeder was particularly successful in Weeks 5 and 6 when he collected an impressive 24 tackles (16 solo). If he receives more playing time next year, the 24-year-old linebacker's fantasy value should also increase.

