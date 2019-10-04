Play

Reeder recorded a team-high 13 tackles (eight solo) in a 30-29 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

The rookie linebacker saw 54 defensive snaps Thursday, a week after playing just 18. The uptick in usage is certainly an encouraging development for Reeder after originally being viewed as a longshot to make the Rams out of camp. Los Angeles is also dealing with a plethora of injuries at the linebacker position which has also affected Reeder's usage in the last two weeks.

