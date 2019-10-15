Reeder recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) despite playing just 48 of 78 defensive snaps during Sunday's 20-7 loss to San Francisco.

The undrafted free agent made the most of his playing time for the second consecutive week and projects to remain a serviceable fantasy asset with Clay Matthews (jaw) out indefinitely. Reeder is worth a look in IDP settings, and especially with multiple teams on their bye the next few weeks.