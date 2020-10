Reeder recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and three sacks during Sunday's 30-10 win over Washington. He was also credited with two tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits.

With Mitch Kaiser (groin) sidelined Sunday, Reeder returned to a starting role for the first time this season playing 48 of 54 defensive snaps and capitalizing on his opportunity. Reeder was a serviceable fantasy contributor when given an opportunity last season, and he should see more playing time while Kaiser is injured.