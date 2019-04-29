Rams' Troy Reeder: Officially signed

Reeder officially inked a contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Reeder arrives as a productive player for FCS Delaware, racking up 131 tackles (63 solo), 2.5 sacks and one interception last season. The Delaware product will face a tough task to make the roster, considering the log jam of players at the linebacker position.

