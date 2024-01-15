Reeder (knee) is inactive for Sunday's wild-card game against the Lions, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Reeder gave himself a shot at playing Sunday after participating in Friday's practice in a limited capacity, but he did not make enough progress to suit up. He finished the regular season with 23 tackles (11 solo) over 17 games while playing on special teams and on defense in a depth linebacker role. In Reeder's absence, Jake Hummel and Olakunle Fatukasi will have more opportunities to get snaps for Sunday's game.