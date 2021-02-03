Reeder recorded 81 tackles (53 solo), three sacks and two passes defensed over 16 games during the 2020 regular season.

The 26-year-old linebacker was elevated into an extended role following Micah Kiser's knee injury, and Reeder piled up an impressive 80 tackles (44 solo) over Los Angeles' final six regular-season games and two postseason contests. It's the second straight year Reeder has stepped into a starting role and posted solid fantasy numbers. If he earns a starting spot in 2021, Reeder's worth considering in most IDP formats.