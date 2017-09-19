Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Avoids injury report Monday
Johnson (leg) was not listed on the team's non-practice injury report Monday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Although the team didn't practice, it's encouraging to see Johnson avoid the report. We'll see if he practice later this week, but things seem to be trending in the right direction for a return to action.
More News
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Exits with injury to right leg•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Leaves mark on Week 1 win•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Will play 2017 under franchise tag•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: No deal in sight•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Open to contract extension•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Expected to remain with Rams•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...