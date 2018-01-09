Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Big offseason awaits
Johnson finished the 2017 campaign with 65 tackles (57 solo) and two interceptions, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.
The veteran has played the past two years under the franchise tag, and his 2017 salary ($16.7 million) was the highest of any cornerback in the league. Johnson had another solid season for the Rams and wants to return to the club next year, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports. However, his fantasy outlook will remain in limbo until he inks a new deal, and there is no guarantee the Rams can match his financial demands.
