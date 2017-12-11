Johnson sustained a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson exited in the second half to be evaluated, and head coach Sean McVay confirmed post-game that he has entered the league-mandated concussion protocol. The Rams are in danger of being without both starting cornerbacks against the Seahawks next week, with Kayvon Webster suffering a torn Achilles Sunday.

