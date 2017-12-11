Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Enters concussion protocol
Johnson sustained a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson exited in the second half to be evaluated, and head coach Sean McVay confirmed post-game that he has entered the league-mandated concussion protocol. The Rams are in danger of being without both starting cornerbacks against the Seahawks next week, with Kayvon Webster suffering a torn Achilles Sunday.
More News
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Records seven solo tackles•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Avoids injury report Monday•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Exits with injury to right leg•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Leaves mark on Week 1 win•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Will play 2017 under franchise tag•
-
Rams' Trumaine Johnson: No deal in sight•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...