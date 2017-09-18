Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Redskins with an injury to his right leg, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.

Johnson is the Rams' best corner and a potential multi-week absence would undoubtedly dampen the defense's effectiveness moving forward -- particularly if the team's other starting corner, Kayvon Webster (shoulder), requires more time to recover as well. Fortunately, there's optimism he only had a cramp and could be back in action as soon as Monday when the Rams open a short week of practice in preparation for Thursday's date with the 49ers.