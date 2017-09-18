Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Exits with injury to right leg
Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Redskins with an injury to his right leg, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.
Johnson is the Rams' best corner and a potential multi-week absence would undoubtedly dampen the defense's effectiveness moving forward -- particularly if the team's other starting corner, Kayvon Webster (shoulder), requires more time to recover as well. Fortunately, there's optimism he only had a cramp and could be back in action as soon as Monday when the Rams open a short week of practice in preparation for Thursday's date with the 49ers.
