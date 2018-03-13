Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Heading to Jets
The Jets are in line to sign Johnson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The best cornerback on the market this offseason, Johnson has a seven-interception campaign (2015) and three years with 60-plus tackles (2013, 2015, 2017) on his resume. Expect the 28-year-old to slot in opposite Buster Skrine this season and beyond as he looks to uphold a contract with an average annual value of $15 million per year, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
