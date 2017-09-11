Johnson recorded two tackles, returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown and forced a fumble that he also recovered during Sunday's win over Indianapolis.

Johnson set the tone early with his pick-six, and then he curbed another Indianapolis drive by stripping the ball from T.Y. Hilton and recovering the fumble. Now in his sixth season, Johnson has emerged as one of the best shut-down corners in the league. But unfortunately, that will likely limit his fantasy upside, as opposing offenses look to avoid him and target softer down-field matchups. As a result, Johnson will probably have difficulty posting anything better than serviceable fantasy numbers most weeks.