Johnson (stinger) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Week 15's matchup against the Seahawks, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With the Rams already having lost fellow cornerback Kayvon Webster (Achilles) for the year, having Johnson back against Seattle will be a huge boost for the Rams' secondary. The cornerback has one forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 passes defended on the year heading into Week 15.