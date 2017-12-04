Rams' Trumaine Johnson: Records seven solo tackles
Johnson registered seven solo tackles and a pass defensed during Sunday's 32-16 win over Arizona.
This was a season-high mark in the tackles column for Johnson, and he's now up to 41 (36 solo) with an interception and six passes defensed through his past seven games. Additionally, he's had at least five tackles in each game during that stretch. Johnson's reliable fantasy floor makes him a solid IDP option in the majority of settings.
