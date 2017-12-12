Johnson sustained a stinger in Sunday's loss to the Eagles and did not return to the game, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

The team initially reported that Johnson had entered the concussion protocol, but head coach Sean McVay indicated that was a communication issue on his part. It's good news for the Rams, who just placed starting cornerback Kayvon Webster on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles.

