Atwell secured two of four targets for 21 yards and rushed twice for eight yards during Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys. He also threw a two-point conversion.

Atwell's biggest contribution in the passing game was a leaping 20-yard catch on third down late in the second quarter, which extended a drive that led to a Royce Freeman touchdown. The wideout later threw a pass to Matthew Stafford on a successful two-point conversion attempt early in the third quarter, which would prove to be Stafford's last action of the game. Backup Brett Rypien would only target Atwell once the rest of the contest, and the biggest contribution for the speedster from that point on was an eight-yard rush. Rypien doesn't have the arm to stretch the field like Stafford does, and any missed time for the veteran signal-caller would further depress Atwell's already downward trending stock.