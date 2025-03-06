Atwell and the Rams agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year, $10 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Atwell, a 2021 second-round pick, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he'll instead return to Los Angeles on a fully guaranteed one-year, $10 million contract. Coming off a 2024 campaign in which he compiled a career-best 42-562-0 receiving line across 17 regular-season contests, the timing and guarantees of Atwell's deal signal that the Rams view him as a valued contributor on offense, especially in the context of Cooper Kupp's expected departure this offseason. With Demarcus Robinson still a pending unrestricted free agent, returning quarterback Matthew Stafford's top wideouts next season could feature a lineup of Puka Nacua, Atwell and Jordan Whittington.