Atwell was listed as a backup on the Rams' first unofficial depth chart released on Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Ben Skowronek earned the No. 3 wide receiver role on the initial depth chart behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson, but Atwell has impressed during camp, showing off his blazing speed and sure hands during a pair of big plays in this week's practice. One potential hiccup for Atwell could be durability, however, and he told coaches he weighed 150 pounds, which is 15 pounds lighter than his already tiny official roster playing weight of 165. After missing the latter half of last year with shoulder surgery, Atwell will need to be able to prove he can stay on the field to earn the trust of coaches and supplant Skowronek and Van Jefferson (knee) on the depth chart to start the regular season.