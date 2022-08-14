Coach Sean McVay told reporters on Sunday that Atwell's absence in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers was "a credit to what (Atwell has) done, but it's also in response to Van Jefferson's availability," Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

McVay's comments, combined with neither Atwell nor Ben Skowronek seeing the field on Saturday, make it seem like Jefferson may not be ready in time for Week 1. Atwell has also seemingly locked up a spot on the final 53-man roster with his coach's insistence on keeping him out of action, and he and Skowronek could split reps as the No. 3 wide receiver until Jefferson's return.