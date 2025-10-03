Atwell brought in two of four targets for 72 yards in the Rams' 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Atwell finished third in receiving yards despite recording just a pair of receptions, including a 38-yard grab in Los Angeles' overtime drive. He's suddenly come to life in the passing game over the past five days after going into Week 4 with just one catch for four yards, as he's posted a 3-160-1 line on six targets in the last pair of contests. Despite the recent surge, Atwell remains a hit-or-miss deep threat in an offense that runs almost exclusively through Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams.