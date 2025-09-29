Atwell secured one of two targets for 88 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 victory against the Colts.

Despite seeing his least amount of usage on the season, Atwell made his single catch count, finding a seam and going untouched for an 88-yard go-ahead touchdown that turned out to be the game-winner. The score stands as a prime example of the speed and field-stretching threat that Atwell contains, but whether this score will lead to more playing time remains to be seen. Jordan Whittington, Atwell's primary competition for snaps on offense, was on the field as much as starters Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but only had one small catch on the day. Atwell's next chance to produce is a divisional matchup against the 49ers in Week 5.