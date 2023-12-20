Atwell (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Saints, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

After Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Atwell cleared the concussion protocol, the wide receiver then was listed as a full participant on all three of the Ram's Week 16 injury reports, including walkthroughs Tuesday and Wednesday. Atwell thus will work behind starting wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on Thursday, which hasn't afforded the third-year pro too much work when both are available. That's been the case since Week 5, resulting in a cumulative 15-206-2 line on 28 targets over the last nine contests.