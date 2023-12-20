Atwell (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Saints.

After Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Atwell cleared concussion protocol, the wide receiver then was listed as a full participant on all three of the Rams' Week 16 injury reports. Atwell thus will work behind starting wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on Thursday, an arrangement that hasn't afforded the third-year pro many looks in the passing game when the latter two players are available. Kupp and Nacua have played in every game since Week 5, resulting in Atwell settling for a cumulative 15-206-2 line on 28 targets over his last nine contests.