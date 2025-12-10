Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Atwell (hamstring) will be activated from injured reserve this week, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Atwell is approaching the end of his 21-day window, which means he either needs to be activated to the roster or ruled out on IR for the rest of the season. The Rams plan to activate him, following two straight weeks of full participation in every practice. The decision not to activate Atwell earlier suggests he's unlikely to have a major role down the stretch.