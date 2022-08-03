Atwell is part of a group of players currently serving as the No. 3 wide receiver while Van Jefferson misses time due to knee surgery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Atwell's biggest asset as a receiver is his blistering 4.35 speed, which matches one of Jefferson's best attributes. Atwell is very undersized at 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, however, and missed more than half of the 2021 season due to shoulder surgery, which likely puts him behind Ben Skowronek in the current pecking order, with Jacob Harris and Brandon Powell also jockeying for playing time. The Rams are giving Atwell the opportunity to perform in a variety of routes during training camp, however, so the possibility of a carved out role for the 2021 second-round pick is there if Jefferson's recovery from surgery is slower than expected.