Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua are currently in a competition for the No. 3 wide receiver role in the Rams' offense, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Although veteran Demarcus Robinson has played well in training camp and may have an outside shot of earning the tertiary spot in the wideout room, Atwell and Nacua are the most likely players to earn the role, but the Rams "ideally" would like Atwell to be their No. 3. Atwell can stretch the field with 4.35 speed but lacks size, and last year the speedster's appearance on the field generally meant a play-action deep shot towards him was incoming. In training camp, Atwell has been placed in a variety of roles in the offense and has worked on his blocking as well, giving him more flexibility than in 2022 and helping increase the odds he will earn a more permanent role in the Rams' offense behind starters Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and Van Jefferson.