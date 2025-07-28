Atwell and Jordan Whittington are competing for the No. 3 WR job, Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire reports.

It's a role that could entail large snap counts in Sean McVay's three-wide-heavy offense, although target volume would be tougher to come by unless Puka Nacua or Davante Adams were to miss time. Atwell's one-year, $10 million contract might be taken as a sign that he's the favorite for the No. 3 role, but Whittington reportedly is making a real push and impressing at training camp for the second straight summer. They're drastically different players, with Atwell being one of the smallest players in the league -- listed at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds --while Whittington (6-1, 202) is noted for his physicality. Atwell had some brief stretches of production early in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns when other Rams WRs were injured, but he never topped 562 receiving yards or three TDs in a single season over the course of his rookie contract.