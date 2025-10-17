Atwell could see additional opportunities Sunday against the Jaguars, as coach Sean McVay said Friday that Puka Nacua (ankle) will be out, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Atwell has been used sparingly, with Nacua and Davante Adams getting most of the attention from Matthew Stafford. In Nacua's absence, Atwell is set to join Adams and Jordan Whittington in three-receiver sets. Atwell doesn't need many opportunities to make an impact, as the deep threat is averaging 41.0 yards per catch in 2025, albeit on only four receptions.