Atwell and Ben Skowronek will likely see additional reps during Thursday's game against Buffalo with Van Jefferson (knee) ruled out, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

During the preseason, both Atwell and Skowronek worked in a committee of wideouts while Jefferson sat out, and the duo emerged as the top two options to slot in as the No. 3 wide receiver for the Rams, complete with two different skill sets. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen noted that, "Tutu is a guy that you look at (as) a little guy, maybe just (a downfield guy), but he knows our offense. He can play a few different positions. He just gives us some flexibility that Ben does, as well, but just in a different way." Skowronek and Atwell will likely split time behind Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on Thursday, which will make it difficult to trust either player for fantasy outside extremely deep leagues.