Atwell was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Atwell is making a midweek addition to the Rams' practice report, which typically implies an injury that occurred during drills but also could be an issue that went unreported until now. In any case, his status will be one to monitor as the week continues to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday in Baltimore, especially after he combined for 3-160-1 on six targets over the last two games.