Atwell caught one of four targets for 10 yards and rushed once for minus-four yards during Monday's 24-12 loss to the Packers.

Despite being on the field for a nearly identical amount of snaps as he was last week, his six total yards of offense had to be a disappointment to fantasy managers after he displayed plenty of chemistry and put up a respectable 5-50-0 line in Baker Mayfield's debut against the Raiders. Atwell's attempt at a jet sweep was snuffed out by Adrian Amos, and a 10-yard reception in the second quarter would be all the offense the speedster would muster on the day. The Rams seem intent on using Atwell more as the season nears an end, but an imposing Denver defense will make relying on him difficult in Week 16.