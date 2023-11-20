Atwell caught just one of his three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over Seattle.

Cooper Kupp (ankle) went down to injury in the first half and did not return to Sunday's contest. Puka Nacua dusted off his Kupp mask from earlier this year and went to work in the star's absence (5-70-1), but Atwell actually saw his targets decrease from the seven he received last week while Kupp was playing. The Rams will likely provide an update on the latter's status early in Week 12 after the medical staff examines his ankle. If Kupp is sidelined for next Sunday's matchup against Arizona, then Atwell will elevate into the starting lineup and receive a bump in value for as long as that scenario sticks.