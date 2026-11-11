Atwell recorded two catches on five targets for 16 yards during the Rams' 20-13 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Atwell ended up finishing second among Rams wide receivers in both targets and offensive snaps behind Puka Nacua. However, the Rams' offense will have to undergo a sizable overhaul in the absence of Nacua, who suffered a sprained PCL/MCL in his knee as well as turf toe during Sunday's win, with the superstar wide receiver expected to be sidelined for at least a month while on injured reserve, per Sarah Bishop of ESPN.com. Davante Adams (hamstring) is also on injured reserve, so that leaves Atwell and Konata Mumpfield as the top healthy wide receivers on the Rams' 53-man roster, and rookie sixth-rounder CJ Daniels is also in position for a larger role on offense. The Rams will face the Cardinals in Week 10, and Arizona's defense has given up 19 passing touchdowns on the year, which is second-most in the league behind Las Vegas' 20.