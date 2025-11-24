Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Atwell (hamstring) will have his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday and is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Atwell will return from IR when first eligible, as McVay had previously hinted. He hasn't played since Week 7 while recovering from a hamstring issue. Even if Atwell plays on something of a snap count in his first return to action, he figures to be capable of handling his usual ancillary role behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in Los Angeles' wide receiver corps.