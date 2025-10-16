Atwell (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

After pulling his hamstring at practice last Thursday, Atwell eventually was inactive for this past Sunday's win at Baltimore. On Monday, coach Sean McVay expressed optimism that Atwell would be able to return to action Week 7, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Atwell has since followed up Wednesday's limited session with all activity one day later, paving the way for him to suit up Sunday against the Jaguars in London. With Puka Nacua's (ankle) status up in the air, Atwell may take on a larger role in the Rams' passing game this weekend alongside Davante Adams and Jordan Whittington.