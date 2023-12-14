Atwell (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

After entering the protocol for head injuries earlier this week, Atwell followed up an absence from Wednesday's jog-through with some activity one day later, indicating that he's making progress with his concussion. Still, he may have too many phases to pass through in order to make himself available Sunday against the Commanders. The Rams' final Week 15 practice report Friday could include a ruling on Atwell's upcoming availability.