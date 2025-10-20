Atwell recorded ten snaps on offense during Sunday's 35-7 victory against the Jaguars.

For the third time this season, Atwell failed to record a catch. This could've been a product of precaution after injuring his hamstring last week as he missed the previous game, but with Puka Nacua (ankle) out for the contest, fantasy managers likely expected more production from the speedy wideout. Atwell sports a 4-164-1 receiving line through seven games, and after the Rams' bye in Week 8, he'll look to bounce back against the Saints in Week 9.