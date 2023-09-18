Atwell had seven receptions on nine targets for 77 yards while adding five yards on a rushing attempt in Sunday's 30-23 loss to San Francisco.

Puka Nacua (15-147-0) stole the show for the Rams in Week 2, but Atwell quietly posted a solid fantasy line following last week's 119-yard performance. He has received 17 targets through two games and appears to have surpassed Van Jefferson on the depth chart to claim the No. 2 role for the Rams. The 23-year-old also logged his first carry of the season, a role he is accustomed to after seeing nine carries as a backup receiver in 2022. For fantasy managers who missed out on Nacua on the waiver wire, Atwell appears to be a decent consolation prize where available.