Rams' Tutu Atwell: Healthy scratch Sunday
Atwell (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Cardinals.
Atwell hasn't suited up since Week 6, as last year's second-round selection has yet to find a consistent role with the team. He'll work to earn a chance to suit up again in Week 11 against the Saints.
