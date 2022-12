Atwell caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 51-14 win over Denver.

Atwell failed to gain any traction in Baker Mayfield's second start with the Rams, finishing with a mediocre stat line despite the crooked score. The speedy wideout didn't receive a rushing attempt after losing yardage on the ground in his last two outings. Atwell's recent struggles should keep him off the fantasy radar for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.