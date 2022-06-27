Atwell (shoulder) participated in June minicamp and managed to earn praise from teammates Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, ESPN.com reports.
Atwell, a 2021 second-round pick, had his rookie campaign limited to just eight appearances before having to undergo shoulder surgery. Since the undersized wideout's return to the practice field this offseason, though, Stafford noted that "everything" Atwell does appears "much more intentional." As a rookie, Atwell handled a key role on special teams and as a kick returner, but he was limited to just 10 offensive snaps. Though Kupp, Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson are cemented as the Rams' top wideout trio, Atwell could earn more chances to contribute in four-wide sets Year 2.