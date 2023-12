Coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday that Atwell is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Atwell was limited to just nine snaps before his departure from Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens. If the wideout is unable to gain clearance to play this weekend against the Commanders, Demarcus Robinson would be in line to see added snaps behind the team's top two pass-catchers, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.